iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Raised by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 7.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.07. The stock had a trading volume of 332,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,445. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

