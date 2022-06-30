iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 164,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,857,184 shares.The stock last traded at $118.18 and had previously closed at $118.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

