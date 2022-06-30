iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 164,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,857,184 shares.The stock last traded at $118.18 and had previously closed at $118.16.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
