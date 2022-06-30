iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 2.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.29. 46,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,735. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

