iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Purchased by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

IDEV opened at $54.06 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17.

