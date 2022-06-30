iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 5.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.77. 1,163,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.39.

