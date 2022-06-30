iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Up 341.0% in June

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,400 shares, an increase of 341.0% from the May 31st total of 179,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,517,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after buying an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,161. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

