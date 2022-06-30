iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Up 357.9% in June

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a growth of 357.9% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 499,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000.

IBTE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.44. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,964. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

