iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $102.42

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.42 and last traded at $102.42, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.