iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Gap Down to $108.38

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.38, but opened at $105.86. iShares Micro-Cap ETF shares last traded at $105.86, with a volume of 1 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

