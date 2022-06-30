iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $24,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

BATS:EFV opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

