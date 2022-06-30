iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF comprises 2.8% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned 0.84% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 199,451 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

EZA opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.10. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $56.60.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.