iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IWD stock opened at $145.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

