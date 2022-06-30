iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $168.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

