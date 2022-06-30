iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.7% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,175,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,829,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,947,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

