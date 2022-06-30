iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.34. 13,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,228. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

