iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $228.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.