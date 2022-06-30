iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

IVE opened at $138.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

