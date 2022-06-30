iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,633,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after purchasing an additional 234,207 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after buying an additional 210,988 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,418,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after buying an additional 98,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

