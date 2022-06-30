iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after buying an additional 508,168 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after purchasing an additional 148,255 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,503,000.

IJJ traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.43. 12,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,029. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $114.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

