iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Cut by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,237 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after buying an additional 1,087,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,767,000 after buying an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.