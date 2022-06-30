iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,688 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.03.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

