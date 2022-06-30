ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.72

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 87744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITVPY. Barclays reduced their target price on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.43.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91.
About ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
