ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys £2,602.38 in Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris acquired 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £2,602.38 ($3,192.71).

ITV stock opened at GBX 64.10 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.45. ITV plc has a twelve month low of GBX 63.98 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.90 ($1.61).

Get ITV alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.14) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.59) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114 ($1.40).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.