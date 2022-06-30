J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.80

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 200.80 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 201.80 ($2.48), with a volume of 2497225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.59).

SBRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 270 ($3.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 254.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.37%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.83), for a total transaction of £571,658.01 ($701,334.82).

J Sainsbury Company Profile (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

