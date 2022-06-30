Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 2,300 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

