Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys 1,238 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 355,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,812,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.70. 4,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,166. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -49.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

