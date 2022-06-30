Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 107,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $39.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,799,459. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

