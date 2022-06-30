Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,707 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $74.93. 25,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,131. The stock has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 145.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

