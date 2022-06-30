Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.57. 106,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.13. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.