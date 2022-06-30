Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 119,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 40.2% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.55.

NYSE PPG traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.72. 18,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,098. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

