Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $3.16 Million in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,021. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

