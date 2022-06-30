Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 1,432 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $364.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.42. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

