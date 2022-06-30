Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 1.5% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $1,815,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $924,674.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,671. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

