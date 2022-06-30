Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 624 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.3% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $32,237,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $642.68.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.46. 14,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,583. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $411.39 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.59 and a 200 day moving average of $547.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

