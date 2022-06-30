Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 767 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 502.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.29. 108,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.09 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.