Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 7% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. 1,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 439.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.