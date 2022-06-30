Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 7% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. 1,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 903.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
