Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.23

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 61855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.72 million and a P/E ratio of -13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Japan Gold Company Profile (CVE:JG)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

