Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($68.09) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($87.45) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR FME opened at €48.01 ($51.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.95. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €43.53 ($46.31) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($75.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.