Jefferies Financial Group Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $347.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $383.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.13.

SBAC opened at $317.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock worth $11,316,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,531,000 after acquiring an additional 173,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,150,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,345,000 after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

