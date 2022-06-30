Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vodafone Group Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vodafone Group Public’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group Public’s FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

VOD has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

