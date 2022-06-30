Jefferies Financial Group Trims Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Target Price to $24.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

