Jefferies Financial Group Trims Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Target Price to $24.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.05.
Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
