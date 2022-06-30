Jefferies Financial Group Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $174.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Nasdaq stock opened at $153.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $140.31 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $4,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

