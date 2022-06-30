Jefferies Financial Group Trims Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Target Price to $15.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,615,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after purchasing an additional 203,140 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $12,362,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

