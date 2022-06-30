Jefferies Financial Group Trims SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Target Price to $50.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.51.

Shares of SLG opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $100,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

