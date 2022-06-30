Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris in a report issued on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PII. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

PII stock opened at $102.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. Polaris has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Polaris by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Polaris by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

