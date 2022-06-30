Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a market cap of $102,384.80 and $37,579.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

