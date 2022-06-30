Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 150,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 128,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Jianpu Technology worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

