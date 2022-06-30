JMP Securities Lowers Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target to $9.00

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABUS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

