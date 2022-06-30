Joel Maxwell Armstrong Acquires 30,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,891,021.76.

Joel Maxwell Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$364,350.00.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The company has a market cap of C$5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$4.69 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.61.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.43.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

