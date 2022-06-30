Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 202,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

